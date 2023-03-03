Apple has not announced its 2023 WWDC plans, but the 34th Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to take place in June, likely early in the month based on Apple's past WWDC plans.

With COVID-19 no longer shutting down travel, the 2023 WWDC event could have an in-person component for the first time since 2019. WWDC 2020, WWDC 2021, and WWDC 2022 were held digitally, though Apple did invite some developers to its campus for a viewing party last year.

If an in-person event returns, it will likely be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, which is where Apple has held past WWDC events. We are expecting a hybrid event where Apple continues to offer developers around the world a chance to interact with Apple engineers even if they are unable to attend in person.

WWDC tickets have historically been priced at $1,599 for the in-person event, but WWDC has been free for all developers for the past three years, so it is not clear if Apple will return to charging WWDC attendees.

With WWDC, Apple offers developers a first glimpse of new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates, plus the opportunity to engage with Apple engineers through engineering sessions, one-on-one lab appointments, and the Apple Developer Forums.

To kick off the Worldwide Developers Conference each year, Apple holds a keynote event to introduce new software and occasionally, new hardware. We are expecting iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, plus rumors suggest Apple will use the event to unveil the long-rumored AR/VR headset.

Apple will stream the event on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV, and YouTube.

WWDC 2023 Timeline