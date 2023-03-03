WWDC 2023

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held in June 2023. Dates have yet to be announced.

WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023

Apple has not announced its 2023 WWDC plans, but the 34th Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to take place in June, likely early in the month based on Apple's past WWDC plans.

With COVID-19 no longer shutting down travel, the 2023 WWDC event could have an in-person component for the first time since 2019. WWDC 2020, WWDC 2021, and WWDC 2022 were held digitally, though Apple did invite some developers to its campus for a viewing party last year.

WWDC 2023 Header 1

If an in-person event returns, it will likely be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, which is where Apple has held past WWDC events. We are expecting a hybrid event where Apple continues to offer developers around the world a chance to interact with Apple engineers even if they are unable to attend in person.

WWDC tickets have historically been priced at $1,599 for the in-person event, but WWDC has been free for all developers for the past three years, so it is not clear if Apple will return to charging WWDC attendees.

With WWDC, Apple offers developers a first glimpse of new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates, plus the opportunity to engage with Apple engineers through engineering sessions, one-on-one lab appointments, and the Apple Developer Forums.

To kick off the Worldwide Developers Conference each year, Apple holds a keynote event to introduce new software and occasionally, new hardware. We are expecting iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, plus rumors suggest Apple will use the event to unveil the long-rumored AR/VR headset.

Apple will stream the event on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV, and YouTube.

Expected Hardware Announcements

Hardware is never a sure thing at WWDC, and there are years where Apple focuses entirely on software. In 2022, we saw the unveiling of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and in 2023, we are expecting at least one hardware product announcement.

AR/VR Headset

Apple will show off the long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC, according to rumors. A WWDC debut will give developers time to design apps and experiences for the device ahead of a launch later in the year.

We've highlighted some of the main AR/VR headset features below, but we have a dedicated AR/VR headset roundup that aggregates all of the rumors that we've heard so far.

  • Both augmented and virtual reality capabilities with an option to switch modes with Digital Crown-like control knob.
  • External battery pack worn at the waist.
  • Lightweight, comfortable design with Apple Watch-like band and mesh against the face.
  • Option for prescription lenses.
  • 4K micro-OLED displays.
  • Powerful Apple silicon chips - the same as the chips used in the Mac.
  • xrOS operating system with dedicated App Store, unique FaceTime experience, and the option to run iPhone and iPad apps.
  • Gesture-based control method with no physical controller.
  • A dozen+ cameras that can read facial expressions, detect body movements, and map the surrounding areas.
  • Iris scanning for authentication.

Mac Pro

Apple is planning to introduce an updated version of the Mac Pro with an Apple silicon chip, and the machine could be introduced at WWDC.

We are not expecting notable design changes to the Mac Pro with the updates mainly focused on the transition to Apple silicon.

Expected Software Announcements

Apple will introduce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 9 at WWDC. Previews will be provided to developers after the keynote event so they can build apps that take advantage of the new features ahead of a fall public launch.

iOS 17 may be smaller in scale than most iOS updates as Apple is preparing to make a major change to the App Store, allowing for sideloading on devices sold in Europe. This is due to regulatory changes enacted by the European Union, and is expected to apply only to European iPhones.

Still, allowing for sideloading requires a number of updates to the operating system ad it is consuming some of the development effort that would normally be put into new features.

Other iOS 17 features will include AR/VR headset integration and an upgraded CarPlay, with full details available in our iOS 17 roundup.

Dates

The Worldwide Developers Conference typically takes place during the first or second week of June. In 2022, WWDC was held from June 6 to June 10, and we are expecting a similar event timeline this year.

Based on the June calendar, the weeks of June 5 to June 9 and June 12 to June 16 are both possibilities, and based on the last two years, Apple will pick that earlier timeline.

Apple announced WWDC 2021 dates at the end of March, and WWDC 2022 dates at the beginning of April, so we don't have too long to wait to find out when 2023's event will take place.

Past WWDC Events

WWDC 2022

At WWDC, Apple unveiled iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, along with a new M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

iOS 16

iPadOS 16

macOS Ventura

watchOS 9

M2 Chip and MacBook Announcements

