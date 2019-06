Apple's "Find My Friends" app is being revamped in macOS Catalina and iOS 13 , and will now be called simply "Find My." The new version of the app combines Find My iPhone and Find My Friends.The major feature of the updated app is that it can now locate Apple devices that are offline, making it even easier to find your iPhone or MacBook if you ever happen to lose it.Apple said that when a device is offline and sleeping, it sends out a secure Bluetooth beacon that can be detected by other Apple devices nearby, even the ones owned by other people. This results in a network that works to find lost Apple devices through a secure, encrypted, and anonymous signal relay.