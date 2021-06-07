Apple Announces Range of New Home Features for HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and Apple Watch

by

Apple today announced a range of new smart home features for HomePod mini, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, as well as third-party Siri integration on accessories for the first time.

HomePod now supports commands for ‌Apple TV‌. SharePlay now works with ‌Apple TV‌, and tvOS now features a Shared With You row. There is a new For All of You row in the TV app to recommend shows and movies suitable for all users on the device.

HomeKit accessory makers can now integrate ‌Siri‌ voice control for the first time. The first third-party Siri-enabled smart home accessories will be available later this year.

The Home app for Apple Watch has been redesigned. Apple also highlighted support for home keys in the Wallet app.

More to follow...

51 minutes ago at 11:25 am
i still have NO idea why they did away with the normal size home pod.... sounded SO much better than the mini...
49 minutes ago at 11:27 am
Get Siri in my Sonos Beam and One!
42 minutes ago at 11:34 am
But can I dream and hope that Siri could be the default voice assistant on Sonos? Could we get rid of google and Alexa all together?
48 minutes ago at 11:27 am
yes because everyone lives in a house like that! LOL
51 minutes ago at 11:24 am
Whoa, they said they're opening Siri up to be added to other devices! They showed it working on an Ecobee in the video, but I want this on my Sonos One! :)
45 minutes ago at 11:31 am

Your Sonos one already does that.... with your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant. They didn't really highlight well that the matter standard basically ends the home kit walled garden. You'll be able to mix Siri with Alexa and Google to control pretty much everything going forward.
That's true, but it's not perfect for my setup yet. I prefer Google Assistant, but in Canada, Google Assistant can't play Apple Music. I know, they added that in the US in December 2020, but we're still waiting up here. Alexa can play from Apple Music, but I actually prefer Siri to Alexa because all of my smart home stuff is setup in HomeKit.
