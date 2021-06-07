Apple Announces Range of New Home Features for HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and Apple Watch

Apple today announced a range of new smart home features for HomePod mini, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, as well as third-party Siri integration on accessories for the first time.



HomePod now supports commands for ‌Apple TV‌. SharePlay now works with ‌Apple TV‌, and tvOS now features a Shared With You row. There is a new For All of You row in the TV app to recommend shows and movies suitable for all users on the device.

HomeKit accessory makers can now integrate ‌Siri‌ voice control for the first time. The first third-party Siri-enabled smart home accessories will be available later this year.

The Home app for Apple Watch has been redesigned. Apple also highlighted support for home keys in the Wallet app.

