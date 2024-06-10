'Apple Intelligence' Generative Personal AI Unveiled for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple at WWDC today announced Apple Intelligence, a deeply integrated, personalized AI experience for Apple devices that uses cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



Powered by large-language models (LLMs), Apple Intelligence allows your devices to understand languages, images, actions, and personal context.

The feature boasts deep natural language understanding, allowing it to power new writing tools that can be accessed system-wide across Apple platforms. Apple Intelligence allows you to rewrite or proofread text automatically across Mail, Notes, Safari, Pages, Keynote, and third-party apps.

Apple Intelligence is grounded in a user's personal information, allowing it to access data from your apps and what's on your screen. At the same time, thanks to on-device processing, Apple Intelligence is aware of your personal data without collecting your data. And when it needs more compute capacity, it sends only the data needed to fulfill the request to Apple servers based on Apple Silicon, which share the same privacy and security capabilities of your ‌iPhone‌.

At the heart of Apple Intelligence is Siri, which is now more natural, more contextually relevant, and more personal. The virtual assistant allows you to make corrections in real-time and maintains conversational context. ‌Siri‌ will also eventually have on-screen awareness, so if you ask it to do something related to what's going on in an app, it will know what you are talking about, without needing more information. Apple says ‌Siri‌ will be able to understand and take actions in more apps over time, and it includes a semantic index of photos, calendar events, and files.

‌Siri‌ will also help you with your writing. A new feature called Rewrite allows you to change the tone or proofread inline text in Mail and other apps.

Apple Intelligence will automatically summarize notifications, too. A new Focus mode called "Reduce Interruptions" can automatically look at notifications and messages to see if they're important enough to interrupt you.

Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 requires iPhone 15 Pro, while on macOS 15 and iPadOS 17, Macs and iPads powered by M1 Apple silicon or later are required.