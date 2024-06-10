'Apple Intelligence' Generative Personal AI Unveiled for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

by
Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple at WWDC today announced Apple Intelligence, a deeply integrated, personalized AI experience for Apple devices that uses cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple WWDC24 Apple Intelligence hero 240610
Powered by large-language models (LLMs), Apple Intelligence allows your devices to understand languages, images, actions, and personal context.

The feature boasts deep natural language understanding, allowing it to power new writing tools that can be accessed system-wide across Apple platforms. Apple Intelligence allows you to rewrite or proofread text automatically across Mail, Notes, Safari, Pages, Keynote, and third-party apps.

Apple Intelligence is grounded in a user's personal information, allowing it to access data from your apps and what's on your screen. At the same time, thanks to on-device processing, Apple Intelligence is aware of your personal data without collecting your data. And when it needs more compute capacity, it sends only the data needed to fulfill the request to Apple servers based on Apple Silicon, which share the same privacy and security capabilities of your ‌iPhone‌.

At the heart of Apple Intelligence is Siri, which is now more natural, more contextually relevant, and more personal. The virtual assistant allows you to make corrections in real-time and maintains conversational context. ‌Siri‌ will also eventually have on-screen awareness, so if you ask it to do something related to what's going on in an app, it will know what you are talking about, without needing more information. Apple says ‌Siri‌ will be able to understand and take actions in more apps over time, and it includes a semantic index of photos, calendar events, and files.

‌Siri‌ will also help you with your writing. A new feature called Rewrite allows you to change the tone or proofread inline text in Mail and other apps.

Apple Intelligence will automatically summarize notifications, too. A new Focus mode called "Reduce Interruptions" can automatically look at notifications and messages to see if they're important enough to interrupt you.

Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 requires iPhone 15 Pro, while on macOS 15 and iPadOS 17, Macs and iPads powered by M1 Apple silicon or later are required.

Related Roundup: iOS 18
Tags: WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
48 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Apple Intelligence: AI done right
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
2Xtreme21 Avatar
2Xtreme21
46 minutes ago at 11:14 am
As predicted, needs A17 or M1-M4. Guess my iPhone 14 Pro is already obsolete.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
46 minutes ago at 11:14 am
Congratulations Apple this looks great
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
srknpower Avatar
srknpower
46 minutes ago at 11:15 am

As predicted, needs A17 or M1-M4. Guess my iPhone 14 Pro is already obsolete.
Even iPhone 15 is obsolete. :(
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pp_amorim Avatar
pp_amorim
42 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Sorry but wtf is this new siri logo
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wasp14 Avatar
Wasp14
45 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Wild to me that this doesn’t even support iPhone 15 base model.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments