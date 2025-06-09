Apple Says macOS Tahoe is Compatible With These Macs

by
Apple has updated its website to indicate that macOS Tahoe drops support for several Intel-based Macs that are compatible with macOS Sequoia.

macOS Tahoe is compatible with the following Mac models, according to Apple:

  • MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
  • MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • iMac (2020 and later)
  • Mac mini (2020 and later)
  • Mac Studio (2022 and later)
  • Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac models that support macOS Sequoia, but not macOS Tahoe:

  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)
  • iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019)
  • iMac Pro (2017)
  • Mac mini (2018)

The first developer beta of macOS Tahoe will be available starting today, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year.

Top Rated Comments

oldmacs Avatar
oldmacs
8 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Yet another example that Apple caring about the environment is absolutely rubbish. They sold the 2018 Mini into 2023 and it’s allready dropped. Shame on Apple, pathetic for a company with the money and resources that Apple has.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
glsillygili Avatar
glsillygili
9 minutes ago at 11:52 am
2020 Macbook Air, only 5 years of support is not so good Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
9 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Probably the last macOS version for x86, unless Apple would want to support the Mac Pro 2019 a bit longer, because lets face it, 6 years for such a device is just pathetic.

Then again, they're killing of a MacBook Air from 2020 too, which is also pathetic. The last 5 years have been disastrous for Apples support life cycle for Intel devices, and while it doesn't make up for that, I hope that M1 Macs will see much better support.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
visualseed Avatar
visualseed
3 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Hopefully the sliver of Intel support remaining will give the open core legacy patcher folks something to work with.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
2 minutes ago at 11:59 am

It doesn't make sense, why isn't the MacBook Air M1 2020 Retina 13-inch compatible? This is frustrating.
The M1 Air is compatible.

The 2020 Intel model is not. My guess is Intel may be partially to blame for not supporting those low-power chips - likely why the 2 port 13” Pro also is getting cut.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
1 minute ago at 11:59 am

It doesn't make sense, why isn't the MacBook Air M1 2020 Retina 13-inch compatible? This is frustrating.
It is. Only the Intel model is not compatible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments