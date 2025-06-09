Apple Says macOS Tahoe is Compatible With These Macs

Apple has updated its website to indicate that macOS Tahoe drops support for several Intel-based Macs that are compatible with macOS Sequoia.



macOS Tahoe is compatible with the following Mac models, according to Apple:

MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (2020 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac models that support macOS Sequoia, but not macOS Tahoe:

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac mini (2018)

The first developer beta of macOS Tahoe will be available starting today, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year.