iOS 26 Supports iPhone 11 and Newer

Apple today announced that iOS 26 will be compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer.



The first iOS 26 developer beta will be available starting today, and a public beta will be available next month, according to Apple.

iOS 26 will be compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Of course, iOS 26 will also be compatible with all future iPhone 17 models.

This means that iOS 18 is the final software version that supports the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.