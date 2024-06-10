You Can Send Texts via Satellite in iOS 18

With iOS 18, Apple is expanding the Emergency SOS via satellite feature to introduce Messages via satellite, a feature that will let you send texts even when you don't have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

messages via satellite
Available on the iPhone 14 or later, you can send and receive iMessages or SMS messages using a satellite connection. The feature works with all iMessage features such as emoji and Tapbacks, plus with iMessage, conversations are end-to-end encrypted.

Messages via satellite will work on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and later, aka the same devices that support Emergency SOS via satellite. Apple did not specify whether there will be a cost for Messages via satellite, but Emergency SOS via satellite is still free for all ‌iPhone 14‌ users for a total of three years.

Apple has said it eventually plans to charge for satellite services, but no pricing has been unveiled. The iPhone 15 models also came with two free years of satellite access.

segers909 Avatar
segers909
17 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
This was the single most exciting announcement at WWDC for me.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tivoboy Avatar
tivoboy
16 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
Is this just going to be Emergency SOS, or actual real access to Sat Messaging independent of whether or not it’s an emergency. My guess is that this will be a $10-15$ a month add-on at some point soon enough IF it’s more than just emergency access.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
