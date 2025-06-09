Apple Announces All-New 'Liquid Glass' Software Redesign

Apple today announced a complete redesign of all of its major software platforms called "Liquid Glass."

Announced simultaneously for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and CarPlay, Liquid Glass forms a new universal design language for the first time. At its WWDC keynote address, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi said "Apple Silicon has become dramatically more powerful enabling software, materials and experiences we once could only dream of."

Inspired by visionOS, Liquid Glass is layered throughout the system and features rounded corners have been matched to the curved screens of the devices. It behaves just like glass in the real world and morphs when you need more options or move between views.

App icons have been totally redesigned with multiple layers of Liquid Glass, and there is a new clear look that sits alongside light mode and dark mode. Apple also showcased design changes to the Camera app, Photos, Safari, Phone, FaceTime, and more.

The Lock Screen now features options for a clock that dynamically changes in size depending on how much space is available, 3D photos, and more. Animated album art can now take up the entire Lock Screen. Apple says the new Liquid Glass design language sets the stage for years to come.

More to follow...