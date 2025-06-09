Apple Announces All-New 'Liquid Glass' Software Redesign

by
Apple's WWDC 2025 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced a complete redesign of all of its major software platforms called "Liquid Glass."

liquid glass

Announced simultaneously for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and CarPlay, Liquid Glass forms a new universal design language for the first time. At its WWDC keynote address, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi said "Apple Silicon has become dramatically more powerful enabling software, materials and experiences we once could only dream of."

Inspired by visionOS, Liquid Glass is layered throughout the system and features rounded corners have been matched to the curved screens of the devices. It behaves just like glass in the real world and morphs when you need more options or move between views.

safari liquid glass

App icons have been totally redesigned with multiple layers of Liquid Glass, and there is a new clear look that sits alongside light mode and dark mode. Apple also showcased design changes to the Camera app, Photos, Safari, Phone, FaceTime, and more.

liquid glass music lock screen

The Lock Screen now features options for a clock that dynamically changes in size depending on how much space is available, 3D photos, and more. Animated album art can now take up the entire Lock Screen. Apple says the new Liquid Glass design language sets the stage for years to come.

More to follow...

Top Rated Comments

TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am
I saw liquid glass.
I want skeuomorphism back.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Electroni Avatar
Electroni
14 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Change for the sake of change is dumb.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacNerd1239 Avatar
MacNerd1239
15 minutes ago at 10:15 am
I am confused. This looks completely phoned in. I'm not sure what I expected but it wasn't Windows Vista Aero Glass.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
drinkingtea Avatar
drinkingtea
15 minutes ago at 10:16 am
This looks like a cheap Chinese UI. Yikes.

Literally, what did they do besides slap glass aesthetics over the UI?

And absolutely nothing changed about the stupid notifications.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CChrisG Avatar
CChrisG
15 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Love it, fresh, clean and beautiful
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BatmanAtkinson Avatar
BatmanAtkinson
12 minutes ago at 10:18 am
they finally changed the Mail app icon ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments