iOS 26 Upgrades CarPlay in Five Ways

by

Apple today announced iOS 26, and the upcoming software update includes several new features and changes for CarPlay in vehicles.

CarPlay Liquid Glass Light
The first iOS 26 developer beta is now available, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year.

Liquid Glass Design

CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark
When you are using CarPlay with an iPhone running iOS 26, the new Liquid Glass design extends to the CarPlay interface. Like on the iPhone, the new look includes more shimmery app icons and translucent user interface elements.

New Messages App Features

CarPlay Messages TapbacksCarPlay Pinned Messages
Starting with iOS 26, you can respond to messages with standard Tapbacks like a heart, thumbs up, or exclamation marks directly through CarPlay.

Plus, you can now view your pinned conversations in the Messages app on CarPlay.

Compact View for Phone Calls

CarPlay Compact Phone Calls
CarPlay has a new compact view for incoming phone calls, so that you can still see other information on the screen, such as turn-by-turn directions.

Live Activities

CarPlay Live Activities
CarPlay's Dashboard screen can now show Live Activities, letting you keep track of things like a flight's arrival time at a glance.

Widgets

CarPlay Widgets
The regular version of CarPlay now has a customizable widgets screen, for things like calendar appointments and HomeKit accessory controls.

Widgets were previously limited to CarPlay Ultra.

All of the other new features and changes outlined above are also coming to CarPlay Ultra.

Related Roundups: CarPlay, iOS 26, WWDC 2025
Related Forums: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology, Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

General Apps Messages Redux

iOS 26: New Messages and Phone App Features Leaked Ahead of WWDC

Friday June 6, 2025 7:27 am PDT by
Apple is planning to announce several new features for the Messages and Phone apps on iOS 26, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Gurman said that the two main changes in the Messages app will be the ability to create polls, as well as the option to set a background image within a conversation. 9to5Mac was first to report...
Read Full Article47 comments
WWDC25 Live Coverage Feature 1

WWDC 2025 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and More

Monday June 9, 2025 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements led by a design revamp across Apple's platforms that will also see the numbering of all of...
Read Full Article1212 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 17 New Features

Friday June 6, 2025 6:17 am PDT by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the ultra-thin device. Overall, the iPhone 17 Air sounds like a mixed bag. While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors indicate it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single ...
Read Full Article77 comments
liquid glass

Apple Announces All-New 'Liquid Glass' Software Redesign

Monday June 9, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a complete redesign of all of its major software platforms called "Liquid Glass." Announced simultaneously for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and CarPlay, Liquid Glass forms a new universal design language for the first time. At its WWDC 2025 keynote address, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi said "Apple Silicon has become dramatically more powerful...
Read Full Article183 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

macOS Tahoe Might Support One Fewer Mac Than Previously Rumored

Saturday June 7, 2025 5:27 am PDT by
macOS 26 will drop support for several older Intel-based Mac models currently compatible with macOS Sequoia, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of leaking information about Apple's software platforms. macOS 26 will be compatible with the following Mac models, the account said:MacBook Air (M1 and later) MacBook Pro (2019 and later) iMac (2020 and later) Mac...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 26 white

iOS 26's Digital Glass Design: Home Screen Widgets, Camera, and More

Friday June 6, 2025 8:32 am PDT by
In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared more details about iOS 26's rumored new design. According to Gurman, iOS 26 will feature a "digital glass" design inspired by visionOS, the operating system for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That is a well-known rumor by now, but he goes on to provide some more specific details, as listed below:There ...
Read Full Article64 comments

Top Rated Comments

Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
59 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Funny how the only one of the five that means anything to me is the minimalized incoming call notification. The rest? Who cares. Widgets? Live activities? No.
What WOULD have been awesome is parity across all vehicles. Taking 5-10 minutes every time I get into a new rental car to redo all the carplay settings is such an unnecessary chore. Why can't it just pull my preferences and load a familiar layout right from the start? It's my phone, which means it's still me, and I want my layout whether I'm driving my F-150 at home, a Honda Civic in LA or a CX-5 in Boise. At least give us a toggle for "keep personal preferences across all vehicles," Apple. It's not hard.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
@Brett Avatar
@Brett
1 hour ago at 01:54 pm
Will test these out later on this morning. iOS 26 is a huge update. 15.96gb on 16 Pro Max.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le Big Mac Avatar
Le Big Mac
34 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
I love all the new ways drivers can distract themselves from the important task at hand of keeping their car on the road and not hitting another car, person, bicyclist, etc.

Don't get me wrong - I love carplay and it offers a load of benefits. But the more opportunities for interaction the more it contributes to safety hazards.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 01:54 pm
Looks like a solid update
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kurtfoster Avatar
kurtfoster
1 hour ago at 01:55 pm
Looks interesting. CarPlay is one of the few things that Apple makes that I’ve had minimal trouble with over the years. Can’t wait.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
55 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Looks like a good incremental update. Hopefully some of the Now Playing bugs are addressed too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments