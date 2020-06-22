Apple Transitioning Macs to Custom Chips With 'Incredible' Performance Within the Next Two Years
Apple today confirmed its widely rumored plan to switch to custom processors for its Macs, promising "incredible" performance and features.
Building on its industry-leading A-series chips for iPhones and iPads, Apple wants Macs with its custom silicon to have the highest performance with lower power usage. Apple says the vast majority of Mac apps can be quickly updated to be "universal" with support for both Intel-based Macs and those with Apple's custom silicon.
Starting today, developers will be able to apply for a Mac mini with an A12Z chip inside to help prepare their apps for Apple's custom silicon. The special Mac mini will be running the macOS Big Sur beta and the latest version of Xcode.
Apple said that it expects its first Mac with custom silicon to launch by the end of 2020, and it expects to transition its entire lineup within the next two years.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
And it also means goodby Hackintosh users or unsupported Macs. Been fun having you.
For the first time in my life, just let me enjoy it please.
Have a nice WWDC!
I think we will see a Mac Mini special dev edition with ARM processor this year. It's a really big change and the only way to make it happen is to give developers a test device. Selling a laptop / iMac as test device is non-sense (all-in-one is not good for testing purposes), Mac Pro is too expensive. So Mac Mini is the choice IMO.