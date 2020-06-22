Apple Transitioning Macs to Custom Chips With 'Incredible' Performance Within the Next Two Years

Apple today confirmed its widely rumored plan to switch to custom processors for its Macs, promising "incredible" performance and features.



Building on its industry-leading A-series chips for iPhones and iPads, Apple wants Macs with its custom silicon to have the highest performance with lower power usage. Apple says the vast majority of Mac apps can be quickly updated to be "universal" with support for both Intel-based Macs and those with Apple's custom silicon.

Starting today, developers will be able to apply for a Mac mini with an A12Z chip inside to help prepare their apps for Apple's custom silicon. The special Mac mini will be running the macOS Big Sur beta and the latest version of Xcode.

Apple said that it expects its first Mac with custom silicon to launch by the end of 2020, and it expects to transition its entire lineup within the next two years.