Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 14 to Developers

Now that today's WWDC keynote event is over, Apple is seeding new software updates to developers, including tvOS 14, the latest version of the tvOS software designed to run on fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models.



The tvOS 14 beta can be downloaded onto an ‌Apple TV‌ through a profile installed using Xcode.

tvOS 14 introduces the Home app for the ‌Apple TV‌, adding native HomeKit integration that lets you control smart home products right from the TV.

With the Home app, you can do things like view ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video footage on the TV, either full screen or in a windowed mode while you view other content.

Apple Arcade games now support multiple users, so when you switch profiles, you can keep your game progress even if others in the home are playing the same game.

tvOS 14 is limited to developers at the current time, but later this summer, Apple will provide a public beta of the software to public beta testers. tvOS 14 will be released this fall alongside iOS and iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16, and watchOS 7.