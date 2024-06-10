Apple Introduces Standalone 'Passwords' App

by

iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia feature a new, dedicated Passwords app for faster access to important credentials.

macOS Sequoia Passwords app
The Passwords app replaces iCloud Keychain, which is currently only accessible via a menu in Settings. Now, passwords are available directly via a standalone app for markedly quicker access, bringing it more in line with rival services.

The Passwords app consolidates various credentials, including passwords, passkeys, and Wi-Fi passwords, into a single, easily accessible location. Users can filter and sort their accounts based on various criteria, such as recently created accounts, credential type, or membership in shared groups.

Passwords is also compatible with Windows via the ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app, extending its utility to users who operate across different platforms.

The developer beta versions of ‌iOS 18‌, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia are available today with official release to the public scheduled for the fall, providing an early look at the Passwords app.

Squuiid
Squuiid
45 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
Bye bye 1-Password.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NightFox
NightFox
43 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
The one thing that's been missing for me so far is the ability to store 'non-account' things, like passport numbers or software licenses, which you can do on things like 1Password. Does this allow that?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
I like it, good move Apple
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ericg301
ericg301
43 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
be curious how it works for other browsers. if there's not a chrome extension, on a system level?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrlcopy
jrlcopy
45 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Can't wait to cancel 1pass, will save me $35/yr... AND including a Windows app too...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
truthsteve
truthsteve
45 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Finally I can get rid of the AWFUL 1Password app.

Seriously, what have they done to earn the forced monthly subscription + cloud service on me?

They rewrote the app like 3 times (because of their failures from the CTO) and added passkey support. That deserves $250 from me? And it's STILL BUGGY AS HELL?

I'm not one to celebrate sherlocking an app, but 1Password deserves to rot into the ground.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
