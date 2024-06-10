iOS 18's New 'Genmoji' Feature Lets You Create Your Own Emoji

by

One of the new Apple Intelligence features coming to the iPhone with iOS 18 is Genmoji, which allows you to instantly create your own custom emoji.

Genmoji iOS 18
The emoji can be created with text prompts like "t-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard."

Genmoji iOS 18 Two
Read our full coverage of Apple Intelligence to learn more.

Genmoji will be able to be used in the Messages app.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2024, iOS 18
Tags: Messages, Genmoji
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Top Rated Comments

garotemonkey Avatar
garotemonkey
30 minutes ago at 11:38 am
I believe the Braindead Monkeys put it best about a year and a half ago, in "You're Not Helping ('http://bdmonkeys.net/alac/BDM-Meta_Meat-17-Youre_Not_Helping.m4a')".
"Do you really NEED a smiley face eating a pickle while wearing a sombrero?"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Supercyborgninja Avatar
Supercyborgninja
29 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Tbh the Image Playground & this seem really Un-Applelike.

But more than anything, the lack of demo hearing Siri is worrying to me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
enjoi52 Avatar
enjoi52
25 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Mark my words, Genmoji may be one of the most impactful features to in terms of getting consumers comfortable with AI.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
30 minutes ago at 11:39 am
One of the new Apple Intelligence features coming to the iPhone with iOS 18 is Genmoji, which allows you to instantly create your own custom emoji.

The emoji can be created with text prompts like "t-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard."
That's the power of Apple Intelligence.

Will this put Apple's emoji creators out of a job?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kylelerner Avatar
kylelerner
7 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
Can I create a custom emoji that allows me to install macOS on my iPad Pro? Oh, and a custom emoji that automatically creates new VisionPro content so that I can dust it off and use it?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagjohn Avatar
hagjohn
27 minutes ago at 11:42 am
Enough with the emoji's already.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments