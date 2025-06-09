Journal App Finally Coming to Mac and iPad

Apple's Journal app is finally coming to the Mac and iPad with macOS 26 and iPadOS 26.



To date, the Journal app has only been available on the iPhone. With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, it will become cross-platform. On the ‌iPad‌, Apple says the app allows users to:

Jot down your thoughts, illustrate, and create entries in your own handwriting using Apple Pencil whenever inspiration strikes. Multiple journals let you keep entries for different aspects of your life separate, images can be added inline with text for a more flexible layout, and a beautiful map view shows entries based on their location.

And on the Mac:

Now on Mac for the most comfortable writing experience, Journal makes it easy to capture and write about everyday moments and special events using photos, videos, audio recordings, places, your state of mind, and more.

The Journal app was first released with iOS 17.2.

