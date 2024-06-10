iOS 18 Introduces More Charging Limit Options on iPhone 15 Models: 85%, 90%, and 95%

All four iPhone 15 models feature a setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% while toggled on, which can potentially improve an iPhone battery's lifespan by reducing the time that the battery is fully charged. And with iOS 18, Apple has taken this feature a step further by adding new 85%, 90%, and 95% charging limit options.

The feature can be found in the Settings app under Battery → Charging.

The charging limit feature remains exclusive to the iPhone 15 lineup on the first iOS 18 beta, with the option not found on the iPhone 14 Pro or older.

The first iOS 18 beta is now available for Apple Developer Program members, and a public beta will follow in July. Following beta testing, the update should be widely released to all users with an iPhone XS or newer in September.