Apple today announced that Siri will be able to access ChatGPT directly to provide better responses in relevant situations.

‌Siri‌ will determine if queries may be useful to forward to ChatGPT, and asks permission to share. Users can ask questions related to text, documents, photos, PDFs, and more.

‌Siri‌ will leverage GPT-4o for free, with no need to create an account. Requests will not be logged. ChatGPT subscribers will also be able to access paid features within the experiences.

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
25 minutes ago at 11:44 am
I actually like how Apple asks for your intent before it sends anything over to ChatGPT, as OpenAI does NOT have the same privacy policies as Apple does for their intelligence products.

Will actually be good for those that don't mind it at all while keeping the more private options available and used instead by default.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zakarhino Avatar
zakarhino
24 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Goes to show you how far ahead GPT-4 is that Apple are integrating ChatGPT into the OS.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
2Xtreme21 Avatar
2Xtreme21
20 minutes ago at 11:49 am
[HEADING=2]Siri Can Access ChatGPT Directly With iOS 18…[/HEADING]

… if you have an iPhone 15 Pro.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chuckeee Avatar
Chuckeee
24 minutes ago at 11:45 am
As long as Siri asks permission and I can say NO
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mailia Avatar
Mailia
16 minutes ago at 11:53 am
No one is taking Apple's AI seriously, not even Apple. This is basically the same if Bing added a button to perform a Google search on their front page. A complete resignation.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ScottishDuck Avatar
ScottishDuck
19 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Terrible decision. Entirely against the supposed privacy focus that Apple has. Add to that ChatGPT still regularly provides misinformation or even dangerous responses.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
