Apple Announces iPadOS 17 With Custom Lock Screens and Interactive Widgets
Apple today at WWDC announced iPadOS 17, bringing several new features to iPads including updates to widgets and the Lock Screen that bring more parity with iPhones.
For the first time, iPads will support customized Lock Screens, while Home Screen widgets will be interactive. There's also now support for Live Activities, and a new Health app for the bigger iPad screen.
More to follow...
“What’s a computer?” Not this thing.
I mean, they created so powerful devices and they’re show wallpapers change?
It’s like putting F1 engine to road car and show people how nice cup holder car have :/