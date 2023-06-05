Apple Announces iPadOS 17 With Custom Lock Screens and Interactive Widgets

by
Apple today at WWDC announced iPadOS 17, bringing several new features to iPads including updates to widgets and the Lock Screen that bring more parity with iPhones.

ipados 17 lock screen
For the first time, iPads will support customized Lock Screens, while Home Screen widgets will be interactive. There's also now support for Live Activities, and a new Health app for the bigger iPad screen.

More to follow...

Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
14 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Lol still no MacOS for iPad, multi-user support or a functional file manager that won’t dismount external drives halfway through a multi-gig file transfer.

“What’s a computer?” Not this thing.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McJobs Avatar
McJobs
17 minutes ago at 10:43 am
I'm afraid to ask. Is Calculator finally there?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
supergt Avatar
supergt
6 minutes ago at 10:54 am
iPadOS 17 (and iOS 17) is such a disappointment! I can't even call the update iterative. This was a big fat nothing burger!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
saucykash Avatar
saucykash
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Dont know what the craze is with widgets on the home screen. Just reminds me of old windows software when I had 6 clocks and 2 calculators on the home screen.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
and 4096 others like this Avatar
and 4096 others like this
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
This shouldn’t be consider as whole generation update…

I mean, they created so powerful devices and they’re show wallpapers change?

It’s like putting F1 engine to road car and show people how nice cup holder car have :/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
entropyfl Avatar
entropyfl
15 minutes ago at 10:45 am
That was depressing and says to me that they just don’t know what to do with the iPad. Just boring minor tweaks ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
