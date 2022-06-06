Apple Announces M2 Chip With Support for Up to 24GB Memory

Apple today announced the M2 chip, the second-generation Apple silicon chip for the Mac, offering improved efficiency and performance, as well as support for up to 24GB of memory.



‌M2‌ is built on 2nd-generation 5nm technology with 20 billion transistors, 25 percent more than the M1 chip. The ‌M2‌ supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5 unified memory and features four performance and four efficiency cores. The chip supports 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, up 50 percent from the ‌M1‌.

Apple says the ‌M2‌ is a lot faster at lower power usage levels than the competition. The ‌M2‌ offers 18 percent greater performance at the same wattage and has up to a 10-core GPU, with two more cores available over the ‌M1‌ chip. The ‌M2‌ delivers 87 percent of the peak performance of a 12-core PC laptop chip with just one-quarter of the power usage.

The ‌M2‌ chip debuts in the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

More to follow...