Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Beta Firmware With Support for iOS 18 Features

by

Apple today released new beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The updated firmware has a build number of 7A5220e, and it is available to developers at the current time.

AirPods Pro Beta Firmware
At today's keynote event, Apple introduced several new features that are coming to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 as part of iOS 18, including head gestures, and these features may be included in the firmware update.

With head gestures, users can control Siri on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ with a shake or a nod of the head. If you get a phone call, for example, you can shake your head no if you don't want to answer it, or nod to accept the call. ‌Siri‌ interactions can be used for responding to incoming messages, calls, and notifications.

Apple is adding Voice Isolation to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to cut down on loud background sounds to make you easier to hear, and there is a new Personalized Spatial Audio feature specific to gaming. Game developers will be able to incorporate spatial audio into their games for a more immersive audio experience.

