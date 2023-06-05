Apple Announces tvOS 17, Including FaceTime and New Control Center

Apple today announced tvOS 17 which brings FaceTime to the Apple TV for the first time, includes a new Control Center, and lets you use your iPhone to locate a misplaced Siri Remote.



Control Center now displays system status, including the time and active profile, and expands with other helpful details based on a user's activity.

Users will be able to launch the ‌Apple TV‌ remote inside Control Center on ‌iPhone‌ to find their ‌Siri‌ Remote (2nd generation or later). As users get closer to the remote, an onscreen circle grows in size to guide their movement.

‌Apple TV‌ 4K users can take advantage of the new ‌FaceTime‌ app on ‌Apple TV‌ and initiate calls directly from ‌Apple TV‌, or start calls on ‌iPhone‌ or iPad, and hand them off to ‌Apple TV‌. ‌FaceTime‌ on ‌Apple TV‌ takes advantage of Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to the user’s ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, and leverages the device’s camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV.

More to follow...