Apple Reveals New Head Gestures Coming to AirPods Pro Later This Year

Apple today announced a few new features coming to AirPods Pro later this year, centering on a new ability to use head gestures in order to control the ‌AirPods Pro‌. With this feature, you can nod your head up and down, or shake it left to right, in order to answer or decline a call.



There's also a new Voice Isolation feature coming to ‌AirPods Pro‌ that removes loud background noise around you, so that the person on the other end of a call can hear you clearly. Apple also said personalized spatial audio is expanding to gaming on tvOS this year.