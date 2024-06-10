Apple Unveils macOS 15 Sequoia With iPhone Mirroring, Passwords App, More

by
Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple at WWDC today announced macOS 15 Sequoia, featuring several of the new capabilities introduced in iOS 18 in addition to a new Continuity feature called iPhone Mirroring.

sequoia
‌iPhone‌ Mirroring allows you to view and control your ‌iPhone‌ from your Mac. Your ‌iPhone‌ can be mirrored to your Mac, showing everything, including icons, the Home Screen, apps, and more. Any app can be opened direct from the Mac, and your ‌iPhone‌'s audio even comes through to Mac. All the while, your ‌iPhone‌ can stay locked, so nobody else can access it. You can even drag and drop items and files from your Mac to your ‌iPhone‌ seamlessly.

‌macOS 15‌ also brings ‌iPhone‌ notifications to Mac, where they appear alongside Mac notifications. In addition, macOS now automatically sizes windows to tile them and fill up the screen, utilizing maximum screen real estate.

‌macOS 15‌ also includes a new dedicated Passwords app, allowing you to manage Wi-Fi passwords, app and website passwords, verification codes, and more. Passwords sync across devices, and macOS uses autofill to populate passwords in the Passwords app. The Passwords app is also available on Windows, thanks to the iCloud for Windows app.

Related Roundup: macOS 15
Tag: WWDC 2024

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
1 hour ago at 10:59 am
WINDOW TILING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Finally!
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
1 hour ago at 10:56 am
iPhone Mirroring and iPhone Notifications on Mac: Holy Apple I'm blown away!!!
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
glsillygili Avatar
glsillygili
1 hour ago at 10:59 am
Lmao they finally brought Aero Snap to Mac OS. Finally Apple has gave us 2009 features.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
58 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Poor Magnet and poor Lasso, farewell.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
onlinespending Avatar
onlinespending
1 hour ago at 11:00 am

iPhone Mirroring and iPhone Notifications on Mac: Holy Apple I'm blown away!!!
Apple out here giving us more reasons to not use an iPad. More innovation with the MacOS updates, and a major letdown with the lack of improvements to iPadOS
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scrapesleon Avatar
scrapesleon
1 hour ago at 10:58 am
The iPhone stay lock when using mirroring on the Mac I’m definitely using it
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments