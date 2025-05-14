Apple Prepares for WWDC 2025 With Developer App Update

As WWDC 2025 approaches, Apple has updated its Developer app to prepare for the week-long event. The refreshed version of the developer app will host the ‌WWDC 2025‌ session videos, 1-on-1 labs with Apple engineers, and more.

Apple will stream the ‌WWDC 2025‌ keynote event in the Apple Developer app, plus the app will feature the Platforms State of the Union and other developer sessions that will be debuting throughout WWDC week.

When Apple refreshes the Developer app for WWDC each year, it adds new stickers that can be used in the Messages app. This year's sticker selection includes Genmoji-inspired options, such as a dinosaur surfing, an octopus with a keyboard, and a flying pig. There's also a colorful Hello sticker, and a California sticker that features California poppies. Each sticker is animated.

At ‌WWDC 2025‌, Apple will unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and watchOS 12. We're not expecting any hardware products this year.

‌WWDC 2025‌ is set to kick off on Monday, June 9 with a keynote event that will see Apple introducing the new software updates. The Developer app is available from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

We need a 'i'm out 30% and all I got is this Octopus sticker' sticker ...
