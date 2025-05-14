Apple Prepares for WWDC 2025 With Developer App Update

As WWDC 2025 approaches, Apple has updated its Developer app to prepare for the week-long event. The refreshed version of the developer app will host the WWDC 2025 session videos, 1-on-1 labs with Apple engineers, and more.
Apple will stream the WWDC 2025 keynote event in the Apple Developer app, plus the app will feature the Platforms State of the Union and other developer sessions that will be debuting throughout WWDC week.
When Apple refreshes the Developer app for WWDC each year, it adds new stickers that can be used in the Messages app. This year's sticker selection includes Genmoji-inspired options, such as a dinosaur surfing, an octopus with a keyboard, and a flying pig. There's also a colorful Hello sticker, and a California sticker that features California poppies. Each sticker is animated.
At WWDC 2025, Apple will unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and watchOS 12. We're not expecting any hardware products this year.
WWDC 2025 is set to kick off on Monday, June 9 with a keynote event that will see Apple introducing the new software updates. The Developer app is available from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal.
The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China.
The...
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models.
tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia 15.5 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones.
Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5.
Pride Wallpaper
Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as...