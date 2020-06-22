watchOS 7 Adds New Sleep Tracking Feature to Apple Watch

Apple today during its WWDC keynote unveiled watchOS 7, which comes with a new sleep tracking feature for Apple Watch.



The new sleep tracking feature helps users to make recommendations about waking up and when to go to sleep. A "Wind Down" feature minimizes distractions to create a personalized evening routine.

iPhones can be set to display a Wind Down screen before users go to bed. It turns on do not disturb, and can suggest things like meditation or quiet music listen to.

Wind Down puts ‌Apple Watch‌ in sleep mode, and when it's time to wake up, it can wake up with quiet alarms, or a Taptic-only alarm. It can also wake up with a friendly greeting to start the day.

Sleep tracking uses machine learning to sense motion, and detects micro motions from the rise and fall of the breath. There's also a new sleep section in the health app, including a view of trends over time.

Sleep tracking, Schedule, Wind Down, and Sleep Mode will also be available on iPhone without a watch with iOS 14.