Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4
Apple today introduced new beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, with an 8A5279d version number. The firmware is only available to developers at the current time, and a device running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 is required to install the update.
The new firmware adds several features that Apple is debuting alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.
The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 support improved audio quality for phone calls and video calls, plus studio-quality audio recording for interviews, podcasts, and videos. There's also an option to use the AirPods as a camera remote with the Camera app to take photos or start a video recording.
With the latest updates, Apple added a firmware update installation option that's available from the AirPods settings interface when the AirPods are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
