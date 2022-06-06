Apple Announces Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro With New M2 Chip

by
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today unveiled an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring Apple's next-generation custom M2 chip.

13 mbp m2
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is essentially a processor bump, with the design and other hardware features identical to the previous model.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available to order from next month, with prices starting from $1,299.

More to follow...

TheRoadRunner Avatar
TheRoadRunner
12 minutes ago at 11:19 am
What a bizarre device in the line up, the Air gets a redesign but the Pro doesn’t?
NOTNlCE Avatar
NOTNlCE
12 minutes ago at 11:18 am
It still has a touchbar...
Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
9 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Poor 13" MBP..... At this point it looks like a zombie besides the new lineup....
NewUsername Avatar
NewUsername
7 minutes ago at 11:24 am
I don’t see the point of this product…
CC77 Avatar
CC77
10 minutes ago at 11:20 am
What a weird product line to keep around. Performance-wise it seems on par with the MBA? In an older body with a worse screen? But it's a "pro" machine...hm
