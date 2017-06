Apple Shares Full Video of Today's WWDC Keynote on its Website

Software Announcements

As Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote has wrapped up for another year, the company this afternoon posted a full video of the event on its website . The video lets anyone who might have missed the event catch up with all of the reveals on their own time. As is customary, Apple is expected to upload the WWDC 2017 keynote to YouTube and iTunes at sometime today as well.Apple has also shared the videos that debuted during the keynote to its YouTube channel, including the humorous look at a world without apps, called "The Appocalypse," and a few new iPad Pro commercials. Check out the full list of videos below:In addition to the videos posted online, you can catch up with all of the WWDC 2017 coverage by checking out our list of keynote highlights below, which encompass all of MacRumors' event coverage shared today. Articles range from Apple's all-new OS announcements, like iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, new hardware refreshes of the MacBook and iMac with brighter displays, refinements coming to Siri AppleCare + Mac support, and the all-new HomePod.This post will be updated throughout the day as new stories are posted, and when Apple shares the keynote on YouTube and iTunes.