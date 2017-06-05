Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Shares Full Video of Today's WWDC Keynote on its Website
Apple has also shared the videos that debuted during the keynote to its YouTube channel, including the humorous look at a world without apps, called "The Appocalypse," and a few new iPad Pro commercials. Check out the full list of videos below:
- Introducing iMac Pro
- iMac Pro — Power to the pro
- The New iPad Pro — On Any Given Wednesday
- Introducing HomePod
- iPad Pro — A whole new kind of computer
- iPad Pro — So many things to love
- WWDC 2017 — APPOCALYPSE
In addition to the videos posted online, you can catch up with all of the WWDC 2017 coverage by checking out our list of keynote highlights below, which encompass all of MacRumors' event coverage shared today. Articles range from Apple's all-new OS announcements, like iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, new hardware refreshes of the MacBook and iMac with brighter displays, refinements coming to Siri, AppleCare+ Mac support, and the all-new HomePod.
Software Announcements
- Apple Confirms Amazon Prime Video Coming to Apple TV Later This Year
- Apple Announces Siri, Kaleidoscope, and Disney Watch Faces in watchOS 4
- watchOS 4 Bringing New Interface, Apple News, New Music App & Gym Machine Support
- Apple Pay Gaining Person-to-Person Payments Within Messages in iOS 11
- Apple Reveals 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' iOS 11 Feature to Hide Unnecessary Notifications
- Apple Reveals Redesigned App Store for iOS 11 With Design Similar to Apple Music
- Apple Releasing 'ARKit' for iOS Developers to Fuel All-New Augmented Reality Apps
- Apple Announces iPad-Specific Abilities for iOS 11 Including Support for Drag-And-Drop
- Apple Announces New 'Files' App Coming With iOS 11
- Apple Reveals 'macOS High Sierra' With APFS, Metal 2, and Refinements to Safari and Other Apps
- iOS 11 Preview: Enhanced Siri, Voice Translation, Unified Control Center & More
- iOS 11 Tidbits: Customizable Control Center, One-Handed Keyboard, Type to Siri and More
Hardware Announcements
- Apple Announces New 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Models With Advanced Displays
- Apple Updates Entire MacBook Line-Up With Kaby Lake CPUs, Faster SSDs, and Graphics
- Apple Reveals New 'iMac Pro' Built for Users With Demanding Workflows, Starting at $5K
- Apple Unveils $349 HomePod Smart Speaker to be Available in December
- Apple Refreshes 21.5-Inch and 27-Inch iMacs With Brighter Displays, Kaby Lake Processors, and Faster Storage
- Apple Releases Wireless Magic Keyboard With Numeric Keypad
- Apple Debuts New Summer Apple Watch Bands, Including Rainbow Pride Woven Nylon Band
- Here's How Apple's New HomePod Speaker and iMac Pro Look in Person
Miscellaneous
- Live Coverage of Apple's WWDC 2017 Keynote: iOS 11, macOS 10.13, Notebooks, iPad Pros, and More
- Apple Store Back Online, New iMacs, Mac Notebooks, and iPads Available for Purchase
- First Beta of iOS 11 Now Available for Developers-
- Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS High Sierra to Developers
- Apple Shares First Ads For New iPad Pro
- Apple Releases First Beta of New WatchOS 4 Operating System to Developers
- Apple Provides First Beta of tvOS 11 to Developers
- AppleCare+ Now Available For Mac With Accidental Damage Coverage
- Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.5 for 2017 iMacs and Touch Bar Update for 2017 MacBook Pro
