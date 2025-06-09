Apple Supercharges Spotlight in macOS Tahoe With Quick Keys and More

by
Apple's WWDC 2025 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced the biggest-ever update to Spotlight in macOS, introducing context-aware actions, app integration via App Intents, and powerful new productivity features.

tahoe spotlight
In macOS Tahoe, Apple is delivering the most significant update to Spotlight to date. The new Spotlight experience surfaces information more intelligently, and streamlines productivity through contextual awareness and deeper integration with system features and apps.

Searching in Spotlight is now more relevant and personalized. Results are intelligently ranked based on what is most pertinent to the user, taking into account personal routines and the context of their current activity. Spotlight also suggests content and actions based on what the user is currently working on, and it can prepopulate commonly used items such as frequently accessed documents or routine actions.

Users can now take direct actions such as creating an event, recording audio, or playing a podcast from within Spotlight—regardless of which app is currently in use. It also enables functionality like sending an email or controlling apps directly through Spotlight, offering a unified command layer that spans across the operating system.

To improve efficiency, Spotlight introduces Quick Keys, allowing users to access controls faster by typing short commands. For example, entering "sm" can initiate the action to send a message, while "ar" can be used to add a reminder.

Spotlight now also supports in-app control search, letting users find and access controls within applications directly from the Spotlight interface. Another notable addition is clipboard history: users can view previously copied content—including both text and images—making it easy to retrieve items copied earlier.

macOS Tahoe also allows users to build shortcuts and run them directly from Spotlight. These shortcuts can also be assigned to Quick Keys, enabling rapid execution of custom workflows. Spotlight is contextually aware when launching shortcuts, so users can apply them directly to the document or content they are working on.

Apple is also allowing developers to integrate their apps with Spotlight using the App Intents API.

More to follow...

Tag: Spotlight

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
45 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Wow, the new Spotlight is probably the most exiting update.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Westside guy Avatar
Westside guy
27 minutes ago at 11:33 am
It all sounds good, but pardon me if I want to wait and see how it actually turns out in practice. In many ways, Spotlight has been becoming less useful - at least for me - for the past several major versions of macOS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macbookey Avatar
Macbookey
36 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Hands down the best features of Tahoe along with a dedicated Phone app. Quick keys and clipboard history are power user time savers. I wish for so much more of this across the system apps every year, and those that make it happen to have more say in the overall OS.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndyUnderscoreR Avatar
AndyUnderscoreR
17 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Will it still completely lock up for ages while all my external drives spin up every time I search for a file that's on my Mac's built in SSD?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
33 minutes ago at 11:27 am
I’ll probably stick with Raycast but it’s nice to see more native features catching up.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Saturn007 Avatar
Saturn007
21 minutes ago at 11:40 am

Wow, the new Spotlight is probably the most exiting update.
Freudian slip?! ?

?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
