Apple Unveils M2 Ultra Chip as Most Powerful Apple Silicon Chip Yet

by
Apple today revealed the M2 Ultra chip alongside the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the most powerful Apple silicon chip to date.

m2 ultra card
The ‌M2‌ Ultra is based on the ‌M2‌ Max chip that debuted in the refreshed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Air earlier this year. It features 20% better CPU performance and 30% better GPU performance than the M1 Ultra.

The ‌M2‌ Ultra is six times faster than the fastest Intel-based iMac. 22 streams of 8K ProRes video can play simultaneously on Macs with the ‌M2‌ Ultra. Apple says that it is the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

More to follow...

jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
10 minutes ago at 10:20 am
I was wondering if the would sell processor expansion cards so you can upgrade down the line by buying M2 Ultra cards. Looks like I was wrong.
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
14 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Looks like a fantastic chip!
Adreitz Avatar
Adreitz
12 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Not bad, but nothing new. Just a predictable spec bump. Why did it take so long to be released?
