Apple Unveils M2 Ultra Chip as Most Powerful Apple Silicon Chip Yet

Apple today revealed the M2 Ultra chip alongside the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the most powerful Apple silicon chip to date.



The ‌M2‌ Ultra is based on the ‌M2‌ Max chip that debuted in the refreshed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Air earlier this year. It features 20% better CPU performance and 30% better GPU performance than the M1 Ultra.

The ‌M2‌ Ultra is six times faster than the fastest Intel-based iMac. 22 streams of 8K ProRes video can play simultaneously on Macs with the ‌M2‌ Ultra. Apple says that it is the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

More to follow...