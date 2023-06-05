Apple Introduces New Mac Pro With M2 Ultra Chip, Available to Order Starting Today

by
Apple today updated its Mac Pro desktop tower with the all-new M2 Ultra chip, which features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and support for up to 192GB of memory. Apple says the new Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro.

The new Mac Pro has the same overall design as the previous model. Its tech specs include eight Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI ports, six PCIe slots, dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for up to six Pro Display XDRs.

The new Mac Pro will be available to order starting today, and it will launch next week. Pricing starts at $6,999.

Top Rated Comments

ethanwa79 Avatar
ethanwa79
6 minutes ago at 10:24 am
The Studio price compared to the Pro price makes no sense. They use the same exact chip with non-upgradable RAM.
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
6 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Isn't this just a Mac Studio in a pro chassis with PCI support? Or did I miss something?
Adreitz Avatar
Adreitz
7 minutes ago at 10:24 am
That chassis is incredibly empty. I feel like they're going to move very few of these.
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
5 minutes ago at 10:26 am

Who is this for?
Its for me to see how fast I can use email and safari on it.
kiensoy Avatar
kiensoy
7 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Less ram ?
Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
7 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Soldered Ram. Great. Wonder if it will work with AMD GPUs
