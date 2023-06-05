Apple Introduces New Mac Pro With M2 Ultra Chip, Available to Order Starting Today

Apple today updated its Mac Pro desktop tower with the all-new M2 Ultra chip, which features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and support for up to 192GB of memory. Apple says the new Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro.



The new Mac Pro has the same overall design as the previous model. Its tech specs include eight Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI ports, six PCIe slots, dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for up to six Pro Display XDRs.

The new Mac Pro will be available to order starting today, and it will launch next week. Pricing starts at $6,999.