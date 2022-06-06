macOS 13 Ventura Lets You Use Your iPhone's Camera as a Webcam
Apple's WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog
.
As part of its macOS 13 Ventura presentation at WWDC 2022, Apple today announced Continuity Camera, which gives Mac owners the ability to use their iPhone as a webcam.
A Mac running macOS 13 can automatically recognize and use the camera on an iPhone when it is nearby, without the need to wake or select it, and the iPhone can also connect to the Mac wirelessly.
Continuity Camera includes FaceTime features like Center Stage, Portrait mode, and a new Studio Light effect that illuminates a user's face while dimming the background.
In addition, Continuity Camera uses the Ultra Wide camera on an iPhone to enable Desk View, which simultaneously shows the user's face and an overhead view of their desk, which is useful for creating DIY videos, showing off sketches over FaceTime, and more.
Continuity Camera is available on iPhone XR or later models. Using Continuity Camera wirelessly requires a Mac and an iPhone or iPad with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on, and both devices must be signed in to the same Apple ID with two-factor authentication.
Continuity Camera with Center Stage and Desk View is available on iPhone 11 or later running iOS 16. Studio Light is available on iPhone 12 or later running iOS 16.
For all the other details and new features in macOS 13 Ventura, see our dedicated article.
Popular Stories
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
It's that time of year again as the calendar flips over to June! Apple's developer conference kicks off on Monday and we've seen a flurry of last-minute rumors even as much of what to expect remains a mystery.
This week saw rumors about some of the changes coming in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, while we also heard details about the iPhone 14 lineup we're not expecting to see until the usual...
The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models.
Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Top Rated Comments
Luls