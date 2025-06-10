tvOS 26 Adds These New Features to Your Apple TV

Apple this week announced tvOS 26, which is now available in developer beta. The upcoming software update includes a handful of new features for the Apple TV, although some of the changes are only available on newer models.

tvOS 26
The most obvious change is a new Liquid Glass design, which was also introduced across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26. The new design language includes shimmery app icons, and translucent elements that reflect colors. The new design is only visible on the Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

tvOS 26 Liquid Glass
In the TV app, movies and TV show posters are now shown in vertical cards, which take up less space on the screen than the previous horizontal cards.

tvOS 26 Movie Posters
With an optional new setting, tvOS 26 can automatically display profiles when your Apple TV wakes, so that you can quickly access your watchlist and personalized recommendations in the TV app, as well as your Apple Music playlists.

tvOS 26 Profiles
tvOS 26 will link login information to your Apple Account for supported apps, making it easier for you to sign in to apps when setting up an Apple TV.

On the Apple TV, Apple Music subscribers have access to an Apple Music Sing karaoke feature that lowers the volume of the song's vocals so that you can sing along to the on-screen lyrics. tvOS 26 takes Apple Music Sing a step further by allowing you to use your iPhone as a wireless microphone, with your voice amplified through the TV's speakers. Plus, your friends and family can use their iPhones to queue up songs, or react with on-screen emoji.

apple music sing tvos26
In order to use an iPhone as a microphone for Apple Music Sing, you will need to have the latest Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) running tvOS 26.

Apple Music Sing has also gained lyrics translation for select songs in select languages.

FaceTime has received some enhancements on tvOS 26, including incoming call notifications, Contact Posters when starting a call, and Live Captions in French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish.

tvOS 26 lets you designate any AirPlay speaker as the permanent speaker for your Apple TV.

The update also adds new Aerial screen savers captured across India.

tvOS 26 Aerial Screen Saver India
These are only the new features that Apple highlighted in its tvOS 26 press release, so expect more changes to be uncovered in the betas.

tvOS 26 will be released to the general public later this year. The update is compatible with all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models.

