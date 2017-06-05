Apple Updates MacBook Line-Up With Kaby Lake CPUs, Faster SSDs, and Graphics

Monday June 5, 2017 11:02 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple announced internal updates to its entire range of MacBooks today at WWDC, with all models shipping today.


Seventh generation Intel Kaby Lake processors are coming to all upgraded 12-inch MacBooks and MacBook Pros. All updated notebooks feature SSDs that are up to 50 percent faster than those found in the previous generation, while faster standard graphics are coming to the new 15-inch MacBook Pro also.

In addition, the MacBook Air, one of Apple's most popular notebooks, will get a bump in megahertz to bring it up to speed with equivalent laptops.

The 12-inch MacBook starts now starts at the lower price of $1,299. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys starts at $1,299 or $1,799 with Touch Bar. The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $2,399.
amcomis
49 minutes ago at 11:10 am
These prices are ridic. Does anyone use that bar?
jsnuff1
34 minutes ago at 11:24 am

All the folks who bought 2016 MPBs are now furious. ...myself included.


What are you furious about exactly? Its a minor spec bump. What did you expect, for them to do zero updates for another 2 years so you feel better about yourself?

Im more furious about the fact that I have a 2012 MBP that I can't upgrade, since the max RAM has been capped at 16GB for FIVE YEARS.
kfscoll
21 minutes ago at 11:38 am

I guess I'm not furious, just disappointed. The timing between the 2016 release and this new update just feels too close, especially since I bought my MBP in January.

Don't sweat it. This spec-bump is a marginal performance gain at best. I also have a late 2016 13" MBP and, while it would've been nice to have Kaby Lake when I bought it a few months ago, I'm glad I've been able to use it in the meantime rather than wait for this minor update.
cookies!
40 minutes ago at 11:19 am

All the folks who bought 2016 MPBs are now furious. ...myself included.

TBH though, I'd rather have an update than no update. It does suck for early adopters, but at least it won't suck for *everyone* :P
deadlystriker
48 minutes ago at 11:10 am
Was hoping the MacBook get a thunderbolt 3 port
CWallace
28 minutes ago at 11:30 am
People used to complain Apple doesn't update Macs enough. Now people complain Apple updates Macs too often. :rolleyes:

I guess I'm not furious, just disappointed. The timing between the 2016 release and this new update just feels too close, especially since I bought my MBP in January.


Kaby Lake CPUs the MacBook Pro uses were not available until this year. I do think Apple wanted the tbMBP at last WDCC to allow Kaby Lake refresh at this WDCC, but couldn't get it ready in time so they had to push it to October.
MrGuder
37 minutes ago at 11:22 am
When the App Store re opens can someone post here if the specs change for the MBP battery still going to be 10 hrs with Kaby Lake?
srsub3
49 minutes ago at 11:09 am
no one cheering during the keynote. something speaking very loud imho
Wayfarer
50 minutes ago at 11:08 am
"Can't innovate, my ass!"

These are such exciting new products! /s
Johnny907
23 minutes ago at 11:35 am
The complete lack of audience enthusiasm is hilarious. Also the fact that the MacOS segment skipped over the touchbar entirely says everything about where Apple puts that tech on its list of priorities. I know they can't drop it after only 8 months but don't be surprised if TB vanished completely in the next update.
