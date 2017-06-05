Apple Updates MacBook Line-Up With Kaby Lake CPUs, Faster SSDs, and Graphics

Apple announced internal updates to its entire range of MacBooks today at WWDC, with all models shipping today.
Seventh generation Intel Kaby Lake processors are coming to all upgraded 12-inch MacBooks and MacBook Pros. All updated notebooks feature SSDs that are up to 50 percent faster than those found in the previous generation, while faster standard graphics are coming to the new 15-inch MacBook Pro also.
In addition, the MacBook Air, one of Apple's most popular notebooks, will get a bump in megahertz to bring it up to speed with equivalent laptops.
The 12-inch MacBook starts now starts at the lower price of $1,299. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys starts at $1,299 or $1,799 with Touch Bar. The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $2,399.
