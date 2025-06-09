Apple Says iPadOS 26 is Compatible With These iPad Models

Apple today announced that iPadOS 26 will be compatible with the iPad models listed below.



iPadOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, a menu bar, improved app windowing, and more.

iPadOS 26 supports the following iPad models:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

This means that the only iPad model that supports iPadOS 18, but not iPadOS 26, is the lower-cost iPad (7th generation).

The first iPadOS 26 developer beta will be available starting today, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year.