Apple Says iPadOS 26 is Compatible With These iPad Models

Apple's WWDC 2025 Keynote:

Apple today announced that iPadOS 26 will be compatible with the iPad models listed below.

iPadOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, a menu bar, improved app windowing, and more.

iPadOS 26 supports the following iPad models:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air (M2 and later)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (A16)
  • iPad (8th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (A17 Pro)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

This means that the only iPad model that supports iPadOS 18, but not iPadOS 26, is the lower-cost iPad (7th generation).

The first iPadOS 26 developer beta will be available starting today, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year.

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
38 minutes ago at 11:23 am
Craig is hilarious.

Windowing is a game changer.

To me, iPadOS 26 is the first update that truly brings it closer to macOS.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BMox81 Avatar
BMox81
37 minutes ago at 11:24 am
The 2018 iPad Pro getting yet another OS update is crazy good!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ncaba Avatar
Ncaba
25 minutes ago at 11:36 am
FYI: the iPad Air with the M1 chip was called the iPad Air (5th generation). It is included. They changed the naming going from M2 forwards.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
34 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Expose on iPad! Woohoo! And Preview. And the improved cursor with an external keyboard.... The line between Mac and iPad is getting really thin.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
32 minutes ago at 11:29 am

Expose on iPad! Woohoo! And Preview. And the improved cursor with an external keyboard.... The line between Mac and iPad is getting really thin.
In a great way. I think this looks like the year iPadOS finally lives up to the hardware.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppliedMicro Avatar
AppliedMicro
29 minutes ago at 11:32 am



* iPad Air (M2 and later)
* iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

Huh?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
