Windowing, Menu Bar, and Pointer Come to iPadOS

by
Apple today revealed an overhaul of iPad multitasking, introducing a completely new windowing system, a macOS-style Menu Bar, and a pointer.

The centerpiece of the multitasking improvements is a new macOS-style windowing system. Apps still launch in full-screen by default, preserving the familiar ‌iPad‌ experience, but users can now resize apps into windows using a new grab handle. If an app was previously used in a windowed state, it will remember that layout and reopen the same way next time.

Intuitive window tiling allows users to simply flick a window toward the edge of the screen to automatically tile it into place. To make managing multiple apps easier, Expose—a feature long familiar to Mac users—comes to ‌iPad‌, offering a clear overview of all open windows, allowing quick switching.

A new gesture allows users to swipe home twice to minimize all open apps and windows, instantly returning to the Home Screen. The updated multitasking system is fully compatible with external displays.

A menubar is now visible at the top of the screen, similar to macOS. It provides access to key app functions and system controls.

A redesigned trackpad pointer also comes to iPadOS 26. Rather than the circular, shape-shifting blob from previous versions, the ‌iPad‌ now uses a traditional pointed arrow to improve precision, particularly when navigating menus and smaller elements.

