Apple Announces New Features in Messages App on iOS 26

Apple today announced several new features coming to the Messages app with iOS 26, which will be available in beta starting today and released later this year.



iOS 26 allows users to set custom backgrounds in conversations, and it introduces the ability to create polls.

In the Messages app, users can now screen messages from unknown senders. Apple says messages from unknown senders will appear in a dedicated folder, where users can mark the phone number as known, ask for more information, or delete it. These messages will remain silenced until a user accepts them.





In group chats, users can now see typing indicators, plus send and receive Apple Cash.



A new Live Translation feature in the Messages app, powered by Apple Intelligence, can translate text and audio on the fly.



The first iOS 26 developer beta will be available starting today, and a public beta will follow next month. The software update will likely be released to the general public in September.