Apple Says watchOS 26 is Compatible With These Apple Watch Models

Apple today announced watchOS 26, which has a new Liquid Glass design, a new Workout Buddy feature, and much more.



Apple says watchOS 26 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 or later, the Apple Watch SE 2, and all Apple Watch Ultra models, paired with an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26.

That means watchOS 26 supports the following Apple Watch models:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The first watchOS 26 developer beta will be available starting today, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year.