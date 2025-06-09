ChatGPT Integration Coming to Apple's Image Playground

Apple today revealed a number of updates for Image Playground and Genmoji.



ChatGPT image generation is now available directly in ‌Image Playground‌, with new ChatGPT styles, such as Oil Painting, Vector, Anime, Print, and Watercolor. There is also a new ‌Image Playground‌ API for developers to use.

Text descriptions can now be turned into a ‌Genmoji‌, and two emojis can be combined. There are more options to customize Genmojis of people with different hairstyles and expressions.

More to follow...