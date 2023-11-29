Apple is said to be racing to catch up to companies that have an AI head start, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and OpenAI. Apple is spending more than $1 billion per year on AI research and the hardware needed to run large language models.

Apple is said to be planning to use AI in multiple ways in iOS 18, boosting many of its built-in apps. In Apple Music, for example, Apple could offer auto-generated Apple Music playlists, and apps like Pages and Keynote can offer AI-assisted writing and slide deck creation.

Some of the most cutting-edge AI features that Apple implements may be limited to the iPhone 16 models with their more powerful chips. If certain generative AI features are limited to on-device processing, they would likely be available only on the iPhone 16 models.

Apple is said to be still debating whether to limit generative AI to on-device or to deploy it via the cloud, as the on-device approach would be more secure and Apple tends to prioritize security. Apple could have a hybrid approach with some functionality in the cloud and some more sensitive data handled only on-device.

Apple is building AI servers in 2023 and 2024, and will be ready to deploy generative AI functionality in late 2024, which would line up with the September debut of iOS 18.

While Apple is focusing heavily on new features, executives at the company are still making sure that new additions work as expected. Apple in November paused all work on new features in iOS 18 in order to spend a week cleaning up bugs.