tvOS 26 Turns Your iPhone Into a Karaoke Mic for Apple Music Sing
In tvOS 26, Apple Music Sing now lets users turn their iPhone into a wireless microphone for Apple TV karaoke sessions, with voices amplified through the television's audio system.
The feature supports multiple participants, allowing friends to join using their own iPhones to queue songs or send emoji reactions that appear onscreen. Real-time lyrics display on the Apple TV alongside visual effects that respond to the music.
The broad new language support in Apple's platforms extends to new Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation features in Sing. Translation covers select songs between English-Chinese (simplified), English-Japanese, Korean-Chinese (simplified), Korean-English, Korean-Japanese, and Spanish-English language pairs.
Meanwhile, pronunciation assistance spans multiple scripts including Cantonese to Jyutping, Chinese variants to Pinyin, Hindi to Romanized Hindi, Japanese to Romanized Japanese, and Korean to both Katakana and Romanized Korean formats. Punjabi songs gain Romanized Punjabi pronunciation support.
The updated Sing experience requires iPhone 11 or later models paired with a third-generation Apple TV 4K. tvOS 26 is available now in developer beta, with a public beta coming next month.
