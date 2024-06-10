iOS 18 Lets You Swap Out Lock Screen Camera and Flashlight Buttons

iOS 18 allows users to change the two shortcut buttons on the Lock Screen to an action of their choice for the first time.



Users can now swap out the two controls at the bottom of the Lock Screen for a different action of their choosing. Shortcuts to functions like Translate, Notes, and music recognition in Shazam, and more are available. The full list of actions is as follows:

Here are all the options to replace the camera and flashlight buttons on the Lock Screen on iOS 18 pic.twitter.com/ZS6j5xWQzF — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 10, 2024

These new controls can also be accessed via the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

The ability to change these Lock Screen controls is part of a wave of new customization features in ‌iOS 18‌, which includes app icon color-changing capabilities and more. The first developer beta of ‌iOS 18‌ is now available, with the public beta set to follow in July and the official release scheduled for the fall.