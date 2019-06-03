Apple Unveils iOS 13 Featuring Dark Mode, Swipe Keyboard, and Faster Performance

Dark Mode has been implemented across the iPhone and iPad operating system and its native apps, including the appearance of notifications, widgets, calendar, and notes.
Apple has also added a swipe to type feature to the stock iOS keyboard called QuickPath, new sharing suggestions, and time-synced lyrics to the Music.
On the performance front, Face ID is now 30 percent, downloads are 50 percent smaller, updates are 60 percent smaller, and app launches are twice as fast as iOS 12.
More to follow...