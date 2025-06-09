Here Are the New Background Sounds in iOS 26
With iOS 26, Apple added a bunch of new options for the Background Sounds feature. If you're unfamiliar with it, it is an Accessibility option that allows your iPhone to play soothing background noise, like white noise or rain.
Prior to iOS 26, there were eight Background Sounds options, but now there are a total of sixteen. Here's what's new:
- Babble
- Steam
- Airplane
- Boat
- Bus
- Train
- Rain on Roof
- Quiet Night
These join the original eight, which include Balanced Noise, Bright Noise, Dark Noise, Ocean, Rain, Stream, Night, and Fire.
Background Sounds can be toggled on in the Settings app under Accessibility > Audio and Visual > Background Sounds. Once you've opted in and selected a sound, you can toggle Background Sounds on and off through the Hearing Accessibility shortcut in the Control Center.
iOS 26 is only available for developers right now, but Apple plans to release a public beta in July. The software will launch in September alongside new iPhones.
