Apple Reveals All-New Mac Pro With Up to 28-Core Processor and 1.5TB of RAM, Starting at $5,999

Monday June 3, 2019 11:23 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today at WWDC 2019 unveiled its all-new Mac Pro with up to a 28-core Intel Xeon processor, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, and more.


The all-new Mac Pro features a stainless steel frame and handles with up to 300 watts of power and a "massive" heatsink that can run fully unconstrained at all times.


The new Mac Pro has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. PCI expansion has returned to the Mac Pro, with eight internal PCIe slots, four double-wide slots, three single-wide slots, and one additional half-length slot for an I/O card.

The new Mac Pro will start at $5,999 with an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of ECC RAM, AMD WX 7100 graphics, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Apple also introduced a new 32-inch 6K display named the Pro Display XDR for $4,999.


More details to follow…

164 comments


Avatar
paulvee
1 hour ago at 11:31 am
This is what many of us have been waiting for, so those of you who like to complain can suck it.
Rating: 27 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
1 hour ago at 11:30 am
Seems like it might be exactly what actual users (not MR forum Apple-hate posters) need. Looks like they’re using the Skylake-SP processors, not the W-series.

1.5TB of RAM, nice. 8 PCIe slots (4 double wide)—not anywhere close to the “stacked Mac mini” concept some envisioned.

Maybe the most important thing—the end of the “Apple doesn’t care about the Mac anymore” BS. Complaints will continue about pricing, but those whiners were never going to buy a Mac Pro (or any Mac, probably) in the first place.
Rating: 26 Votes
Avatar
drumzalicious
1 hour ago at 11:44 am
That collective groan with the price of the stand lol
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
benshive
1 hour ago at 11:34 am
Apple creates exactly what Mac fans have been asking for for years and, surprise surprise, more complaining. I definitely didn't see that coming ;)
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
drumzalicious
1 hour ago at 11:27 am
As of now it looks like they basically said let’s make the most powerful thing we can make

I mean am I missing something? What is missing
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
yegon
1 hour ago at 11:27 am

Omg I don’t like how it looks, although flawed and disliked, the 2013 Mac Pro is one of Apples most beautiful Macs ever made.


And irredeemably flawed.

This is what the 2013 should have been.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
macintoshmac
1 hour ago at 11:32 am
Cheese grater, but sure is a nod to the design before the trash can. This is great.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
philipfreire
1 hour ago at 11:25 am
The all new Mac Pro

Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
asdavis10
1 hour ago at 11:24 am
Jony Ive doesn't care about design anymore.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
MatthewUT44
1 hour ago at 11:24 am
Incoming “too expensive “ comments. This is for professional
Rating: 10 Votes
