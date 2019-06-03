Apple Reveals All-New Mac Pro With Up to 28-Core Processor and 1.5TB of RAM, Starting at $5,999

The all-new Mac Pro features a stainless steel frame and handles with up to 300 watts of power and a "massive" heatsink that can run fully unconstrained at all times.
The new Mac Pro has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. PCI expansion has returned to the Mac Pro, with eight internal PCIe slots, four double-wide slots, three single-wide slots, and one additional half-length slot for an I/O card.
The new Mac Pro will start at $5,999 with an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of ECC RAM, AMD WX 7100 graphics, and 256GB of SSD storage.
Apple also introduced a new 32-inch 6K display named the Pro Display XDR for $4,999.
More details to follow…