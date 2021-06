Apple Announces iCloud+, Combines Paid Storage With Privacy Features Like Hide My Email

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:08 am PDT by Juli Clover

Twitter has been working on some kind of subscription service since last summer, and Jane Manchun Wong, who often digs into new features coming in apps, has shared details on just what Twitter is exploring. Twitter's subscription service could be called Twitter Blue, and at the current time, it's priced at $2.99 per month. There will be a "Collections" section that allows users to save and...