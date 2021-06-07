Apple Announces iCloud+, Combines Paid Storage With Privacy Features Like Hide My Email
At WWDC, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "iCloud+," which includes Private Relay that allows users to browse the web through Safari with all information leaving your device remaining encrypted, and access to "Hide My Email." iCloud+ costs the same as the normal iCloud tier, meaning its a free upgrade for customers wanting the added features.
More to follow…
Top Rated Comments
50gb should be the free one and 200GB and up paid.