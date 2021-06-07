Apple Announces iCloud+, Combines Paid Storage With Privacy Features Like Hide My Email

by

At WWDC, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "‌iCloud‌+," which includes Private Relay that allows users to browse the web through Safari with all information leaving your device remaining encrypted, and access to "Hide My Email." ‌iCloud‌+ costs the same as the normal ‌iCloud‌ tier, meaning its a free upgrade for customers wanting the added features.

More to follow…

Top Rated Comments

Crazy Badger Avatar
Crazy Badger
1 hour ago at 11:11 am
Have they worked out how to combine my two Apple IDs into one yet? I have an Apple ID used to buy music and then Apps on an iPod and then a [USER=249266]@me.com[/USER] one when that was launched. It's always been inconvenient, but as more are more gets tied into iCloud, having two Apple IDs is a real pain. Why can't I migrate the purchases on my original Apple ID onto my [USER=249266]@me.com[/USER]/icloud.com ID?
Score: 11 Votes
nvmls Avatar
nvmls
1 hour ago at 11:07 am
First two tiers, free 5GB & 50GB one are still a joke.
50gb should be the free one and 200GB and up paid.
Score: 9 Votes
Channan Avatar
Channan
1 hour ago at 11:11 am

First two tiers, free 5GB & 50GB one are still a joke.
50gb should be the free one and 200GB and up paid.
$1/month for 50GB with the new iCloud+ features is honestly a really good deal. I’m not complaining.
Score: 7 Votes
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
1 hour ago at 11:06 am
Not sure why they had to rename it
Score: 5 Votes
cloudphrenia Avatar
cloudphrenia
1 hour ago at 11:02 am
the highlight of this conference so far
Score: 5 Votes
JPack Avatar
JPack
1 hour ago at 11:09 am

Was REALLY hoping they would at least up the storage space. Even if I had to pay more. With the whole family taking photo and shooting in 4K. Even at 4gb (max offered) isn’t going to hold out for much longer.
At this point, I think most people are glad Apple hasn't remove the free 5GB tier, for "environmental" reasons like they did with the charger.
Score: 4 Votes
