macOS Tahoe Transforms Launchpad Into App Library

macOS Tahoe does away with the Launchpad feature that's designed to show you all of the apps on your Mac, instead replacing it with a new "Applications" interface that's similar to the App Library on the iPhone and iPad.



The Applications interface organizes apps by category, like Utilities, Productivity and Finance, Social, Creativity, Information and Reading, Entertainment, and Other. There's also a Suggested section at the top of the interface.

The Launchpad replacement appears to be part of Apple's big Spotlight overhaul, and it can also be used to access Actions, Files, and Clipboard, with quick access keyboard shortcuts. Apple calls these "Browse Modes."

Command + 1 opens up Applications.

Command + 2 opens Files.

Command + 3 opens Actions.

Command + 4 opens Clipboard.

Actions are what you can do from the new version of Spotlight, and there are options ranging from sending a message to starting a timer. Clipboard brings up your clipboard history, including images you've copied and things you've pasted.

By default, the Applications interface shows your apps in a tiled view organized by category, but there are other options. You can choose a list view that's either organized by category or by app name, or you can use the alphabetical option in a tiled view.

macOS Tahoe and the revamped Applications interface that replaces Launchpad is only available to developers right now. Apple plans to make a public beta available in July, with a launch to follow in September.