Apple Announces New MacBook Air With 15.3-inch Display and M2 Chip

by
Apple's WWDC 2023 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple at WWDC today announced a new MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch display that's powered by Apple's M2 processor.

macbook air 15
The new ‌MacBook Air‌ is 11.5mm thick and weighs 3 pounds, and with the ‌M2‌ chip, its 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based ‌MacBook Air‌, and is twice as fast as competing laptops, according to Apple. It includes MagSafe, and comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The new ‌MacBook Air‌ has a 1080p webcam, a three-microphone array, and a six-speaker system with force canceling woofers, with immersive spatial audio. It can also last up to 18 hours on a single battery charge.

Like the standard ‌MacBook Air‌, the new 15-inch model comes in four colors, including Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight. The new ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,299. Orders open today with deliveries beginning next week.

More to follow...

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Tag: WWDC
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Caution)
Related Forums: MacBook Air, Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
23 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Why are they comparing its' performance vs Intel MacBook Air and PC laptops?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmr727 Avatar
dmr727
21 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Okay, so the pricing is a surprise. :)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ghost31 Avatar
Ghost31
21 minutes ago at 10:10 am
And its only 1299? I’m absolutely shocked. Thats a such a good deal I’m tempted to buy a product i dont even need
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G46&Fbnth5 Avatar
G46&Fbnth5
20 minutes ago at 10:11 am

Why are they comparing its' performance vs Intel MacBook Air and PC laptops?
Because they want to sell it to people who own old Macs or PC laptops
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
17 minutes ago at 10:13 am
$1,099 for 13" MBA now... where it should have been in the beginning.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JayMysterio Avatar
JayMysterio
11 minutes ago at 10:20 am

Really buying an M2 with the M3 besides the corner???
Sure. Because when M3 is truly on the way, M4 will be around the corner & filling the rumor mill.

There will always be an MWhatever around the corner now with the progression Apple is currently making.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments