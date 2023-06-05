Apple Announces New MacBook Air With 15.3-inch Display and M2 Chip
Apple at WWDC today announced a new MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch display that's powered by Apple's M2 processor.
The new MacBook Air is 11.5mm thick and weighs 3 pounds, and with the M2 chip, its 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, and is twice as fast as competing laptops, according to Apple. It includes MagSafe, and comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports.
The new MacBook Air has a 1080p webcam, a three-microphone array, and a six-speaker system with force canceling woofers, with immersive spatial audio. It can also last up to 18 hours on a single battery charge.
Like the standard MacBook Air, the new 15-inch model comes in four colors, including Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight. The new MacBook Air starts at $1,299. Orders open today with deliveries beginning next week.
More to follow...
