Apple Watch Workout App Gets Corner Buttons, Music Integration in watchOS 26

In watchOS 26, the Apple Watch Workout app has received its biggest interface overhaul since it launched, introducing a redesigned layout that promises easier access to key features.
Four new corner buttons now provide quick access to popular workout customization tools including Workout Views, Custom Workout, Pacer, and Race Route. Apple has also integrated music and podcast setup directly into the Workout app itself. Users can now configure audio to automatically begin playing when they start exercising, eliminating the need to switch between apps mid-workout.
The update includes intelligent playlist selection through Apple Music integration (with a subscription). It can now automatically choose playlists based on both workout type and individual listening preferences, though users retain the option to manually select from suggestions.
For podcast listeners, the app will surface recommendations based on previous listening habits during specific workout types. A runner who typically listens to true crime podcasts during jogs, for instance, might see those suggestions prominently featured.
The corner button approach is a departure from the previous scrolling interface, and should hopefully make one-handed operation easier during exercise. watchOS 26 is currently available in developer beta, with a public beta expected to arrive next month.
