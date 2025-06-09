Apple Says These 13 Vehicle Brands Will Soon Offer iPhone Car Keys

In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further.



During its WWDC 2025 keynote today, Apple said that 13 additional vehicle brands will "soon" offer iPhone car keys, including Acura, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Porsche, Rivian, Smart, Lucid Motors, Tata Motors, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, and Voyah.

Apple did not provide an exact timeframe or any other details.

Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that support iPhone car keys, but it has not been updated in a while, so it is missing some recent additions.