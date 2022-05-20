Apple hasn't even released the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, but it's looking like these devices are going to get a more moderate refresh than we've seen lately, and in past years, they probably would have gotten an "iPhone 13s" nomenclature. For that reason, we've already been hearing rumors about the iPhone 15, and there are some notable changes that are being bandied about at the current time.

The iPhone 15 is more than a year away, so nothing is set in stone yet, but USB-C, periscope camera technology, and an Apple-designed modem chip have been suggested. This roundup covers everything that we've heard about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro so far, but keep in mind that it's early in the development cycle and Apple's plans could change.